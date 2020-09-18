AP source: Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

Associated Press by Associated Press, Logan Rude

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year earned him a historic awards sweep. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee forward is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league is not announcing the award until Friday afternoon. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also tweeted the announcement Friday morning.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

On Wednesday, Antetokounmpo was unanimously selected as a member of the 2019-2020 All-NBA First Team.

Antetokounmpo was also named Defensive Player of the Year in late August.

