Anytime Fitness
Best of Madison Profile
Best Fitness Center | Silver Winner
Anytime Fitness has been a community favorite for 14 years, but 2020 marks the first year franchise gyms were eligible to participate in the Best of Madison competition. Now, it’s official — Madison Magazine readers voted Anytime Fitness the Best of Madison. With 33 area locations locally owned and operated by life-long Madison resident Andy Gundlach, getting a workout in is convenient near home or work. The facilities are continually updated and impeccably clean, and the knowledgeable trainers have a record of helping members get to a healthier and happier place.
Visit anytimefitness.com to find a location near you.
For more Best of Madison winner profiles, click here.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.