Anti-mask rally held in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Anti-mask supporters held a rally in downtown Madison on Thursday afternoon.

The group marched from the Dane County Department of Human Services Building to the State Capitol and expressed that they believe people should have a choice whether or not to wear a mask.

One of the co-hosts, a Walworth resident, says people who aren’t wearing masks are being bullied.

“We’re getting bullied and yelled at, we’re not allowed in the stores anymore and I think it’s discrimination against us,” said Madison Elmer. “I wish one of our officials higher up, one of our legislators, would come out with legislation protecting us from this.”

She also says a mask mandate infringes upon body autonomy and that the decision to wear one should be left up to each individual.

