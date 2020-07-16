Anti-mask rally event in Madison garners interest from hundreds
MADISON, Wis. — A group is hosting an anti-mask protest in Madison next week.
The Unmasking Tyranny Wisconsin rally event is planned to start outside of the Department of Health Services building on Wilson Street at noon on July 23, according to a Facebook event.
As of Thursday morning, about 500 people marked they were interested in the event. It’s expected to last until 4 p.m. and it’s unclear if it will turn into a march.
The group believes calling COVID-19 an “extremely dangerous virus” is a lie.
As of Thursday morning the virus has killed 828 Wisconsinites and more than 137,000 Americans.
