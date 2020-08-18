Anti-gun violence video features girl shot, killed in Madison last week

MADISON, Wis. – A video showing a little girl pleading to God to end gun violence is moving people across the country.

The video starts off with the girl kneeling at her bed asking God to heal Chicago and end the violence and shootings that plagued the city in 2016.

“God, I just want to go outside and play like a 7-year-old is supposed to do. I don’t want to die,” the girl prays.

The girl in that video was then 7-year-old Anisa Scott. She was shot and killed in Madison last week at age 11.

Since her death, the video has been viewed tens of thousands of times. It was produced by local filmmaker Rafael Charles Ragland, who is also the father of Anisa’s sister.

He captured the prayer on camera four years ago after Anisa returned home from a trip to Chicago. Ragland said Anisa heard about the violence in the city and turned to God for help.

“They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop it. God, can you make it better,” Anisa prays.

Anisa was shot in the head while riding in a car on Madison’s east side Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and removed from life support Thursday morning at 11:11 a.m. Her family selected the time since Anisa was shot on Aug. 11 and was 11-years-old.

Two teens have been arrested in connection to her death.

Andre P. Brown, 16, and Perion R. Carreon, 19, both of Madison, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Brown was arrested Friday and Carreon was taken into custody on Wednesday for an unrated crime, police said. Adult court has jurisdiction over Brown due to the severity of the crime, police said.

Anisa is the 10th person in Madison to die from homicide this year.

Family and friends remember her as a sweet girl who loved to play basketball. She was about to enter the sixth grade in the Sun Prairie School District.

A celebration of life and special Unity March will take place on Saturday in honor of Anisa.

Anyone who would like to send cards to the family can send them to 1818 W. Beltline Avenue c/o Ashley Rios.

The CEO of Concero is covering her funeral expenses.

