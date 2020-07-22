Anthony James “Tony” Warczak

Anthony James “Tony” Warczak, age 61, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, July 20, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics surrounded by his loving family at his side.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1958, in Madison, the son of John and Sally (Bird) Warczak. Tony grew up in Monona and graduated from Monona High School.

Tony worked at UW Hospitals and Clinics for over 10 years and during that time, never missed a day of work. Before working at UW, he had a long career with Dream Kitchens. Tony was a devoted father to his son, Brandon, and was so proud of the man he has become. Tony was a loving son who always put family first, especially when it came to his mom, Sally and dad, John. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and camping. His son, Brandon and brothers, Al, John and Todd will forever cherish the fond memories of the many hunting and fishing expeditions they shared together. His sister, Sandy, always enjoyed listening to the fun and laughs they had together on these adventures. Tony also loved to spend time at the family “get away” in Wauzeka and went there every chance he could. His hearty laugh will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Tony is survived by his son, Brandon Warczak; parents, John and Sally (Bird) Warczak; siblings, Al (Gretchen) Warczak, John (Ann) Warczak, Todd (Kathy) Warczak and Sandy (Dave) Yaeger; former wife and lifelong friend, Gale Frances; and good friends, Walter Ninneman and Chris Rowley; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Yvonne Bird and Edward and Adeline Warczak.

A Celebration of Tony’s Life using the current COVID-19 practices will be held at CENTURY HALL, 213 E. Front St., Wauzeka, from 12 p.m until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Words of condolences will be shared with the family and can be sent to: Brandon Warczak, P.O. Box 262, Brodhead, WI. 53520.

