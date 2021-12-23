Anthony D’Antoni

Middleton – Anthony D’Antoni, age 82, passed away on December 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born on October 17, 1939.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, from until 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Entombment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

