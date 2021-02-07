Antetokounmpo scores 24 as Bucks bury Cavaliers, 124-99

Associated Press by Associated Press

Morry Gash Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 117-89. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 20 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in two days, 124-99. Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bryn Forbes had 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting from 3-point territory for the Bucks, who broke the game open with a 42-18 run spanning the third and fourth quarters. Milwaukee began its six-game road trip Friday, when Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 boards in a 123-105 win at Cleveland. Andre Drummond paced the Cavaliers with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Cleveland completed a stretch of four home games in six days, winning once, and has lost seven of nine overall.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.