Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as Bucks top Pacers 130-110

Morry Gash Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 117-89. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists despite sitting out the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Indiana Pacers 130-110.

The reigning two-time MVP shot 7 of 8 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the line in a remarkably efficient performance.

Milwaukee never trailed and shot 21 of 48 from 3-point range in its last home contest before beginning a six-game trip.

