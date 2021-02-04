Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as Bucks top Pacers 130-110
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists despite sitting out the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Indiana Pacers 130-110.
The reigning two-time MVP shot 7 of 8 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the line in a remarkably efficient performance.
Milwaukee never trailed and shot 21 of 48 from 3-point range in its last home contest before beginning a six-game trip.
