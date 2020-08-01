Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Associated Press by Associated Press

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:28 left on an overturned call that kept him in the game and helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

The Bucks improved the NBA’s best record to 54-12 and moved within a victory of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.

Boston overcame a poor start to tied it at 107.

Antetokounmpo was then called for a charging foul, appearing to negate his basket and giving him a sixth foul.

The call was changed to a blocking foul on Boston’s Marcus Smart after review, and Antetokounmpo made the free throw to make it 110-107.

Smart scored 23 points for the Celtics.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments