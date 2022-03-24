Antarctica seeing heatwave, stunning scientists

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a heatwave happening in Antarctica, and it has scientists stunned.

Madison College’s Lee Welhouse recently returned from the usually frigid continent. He said an atmospheric river is hitting Antarctica, bringing a lot of clouds and moisture.

Temperatures on the eastern part of the continent are nearly 70 degrees warmer than normal.

“It’s weird for a couple of reasons. One really tall, really cold location that’s seeing 30-degree Celcius increases in temperature when it’s night, which is pretty rare. That’s sort of why we’re interested in what’s going on. We’re seeing it in our weather stations and also seeing it with the satellites,” he said.

While events of this kind happen from time to time, the location and strength of the latest heatwave make it unique, Welhouse said. As for whether climate change is to blame, he said it’s too early to tell.

