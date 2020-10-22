Another round of rain and thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday

Madison, WI — Rain has been the theme Thursday morning, as most of southern Wisconsin has been dealing with a steady rain for a portion of the morning.

A break in the rain is expected for a few hours this afternoon, but another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected by the evening. Since thunderstorms will be more common with this round, heavy rainfall will be a concern, as some parts of southern Wisconsin will see an additional one inch or more of rainfall.

Total rainfall amounts of one to three inches will be possible across southern Wisconsin.

As thunderstorms develop this evening, there is potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. If any storms do become severe, our First Warn Weather team will keep you updated with the latest severe weather information.

