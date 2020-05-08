Another night of Freeze Warnings ahead for Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Alert Days remain in the forecast ahead of a late season frost and hard freeze expected tonight into Saturday morning.

Freeze warnings are in effect for all of Southern Wisconsin as temperatures fall into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

Despite being May, this is not unusual. The average date for the last freeze of the season is May 8, and the latest recorded frost for Madison was June 10 in the early ’70s.

Of the last five years, 2016 and 2017 had frost in May, with 2016’s last frost being May 15.