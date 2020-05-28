Another 617 COVID-19 cases confirmed as positive percentage of new tests drops to 4.8%

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials have confirmed 617 new cases of COVID-19, and 11 more people have died as of Thursday afternoon.

The state’s total number of confirmed cases has reached 17,239, according to combined data from state and county health officials. Of that total, roughly 61% of all positive cases have recovered. Health officials said 553 people have died in Wisconsin due to complications from the virus.

Part of the reason for larger daily case counts is due to the increased testing capacity. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 10,626 tests have been conducted since Wednesday afternoon. With 56 active labs throughout the state, health officials can now run up to 14,753 tests per day.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has also dropped one whole percentage point to 4.8%.

Although area businesses have been allowed to reopen under public health guidelines, organizers throughout Wisconsin have been announcing decisions to cancel various large gatherings for the summer.

This year’s Wisconsin State Fair was the latest event to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Rhinelander’s Hodag Country Festival was also canceled Thursday, just days after a permit was approved for the event to still go on.

