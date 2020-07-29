Anonymous tips, surveillance footage helped police identify women suspected of attacking state senator

Samantha Hamer and Kerida O'Reilly

MADISON, Wis. — The two women who allegedly attacked state Sen. Tim Carpenter have both been charged with substantial battery, party to a crime for their alleged involvement in the attack.

According to a criminal complaint, several anonymous witnesses shared information with police that helped with identifying the two women pictured in a recording of the attack. Police also used footage from city surveillance cameras to further identify the suspects.

Officials said 26-year-old Samantha Hamer and 33-year-old Kerida O’Reilly turned themselves in Monday.

O’Reilly told police she was one of the women pictured in the surveillance footage. Hamer’s attorney confirmed the same thing, according to the complaint.

On Tuesday, the Mount Horeb School District superintendent confirmed that Hamer, who is employed as a social worker for the district, had been put on administrative leave following her arrest.

If convicted, Hamer and O’Reilly both face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

