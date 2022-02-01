Anonymous donor makes $11K contribution to help with improvements at Fitchburg Veterans Park

by Site staff

FITCHBURG, Wis. — An anonymous donor made a sizeable donation to help with improvements at Fitchburg Veterans Park.

The city is hoping to not only make improvements but also expand the park, add more memorials and install a marble bench. It sent letters to 700 businesses in and around the city, and one day veterans committee chairman opened his mailbox and found an $11,000 check.

“I had to make sure I had the numbers right, but it was just a wonderful check we received from somebody to better the park,” Tom Clauder said.

Currently, there is not a firm timeline on when the upgrades will be made, Clauder said, but the city hopes to continue accepting donations through this year.

