Annual ‘The Big Share’ giving event returns

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The online giving event The Big Share is back and happening in Madison on Tuesday.

The day of giving organized by Community Shares of Wisconsin is focused on social and environmental justice. It’s meant to be a fun, easy and flexible way to donate and learn more about organizations making a difference in the community.

An online telethon is happening at TheBigShare.org.

“We rely on a lot of the power of the member groups that are a part of Community Shares because we always say we are stronger when they are stronger, when they are successful, Community Shares is successful.,” Cheri Dubiel, the group’s executive director, said.

Big Share Live will close the night with a special online performance by the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band live from Dark Horse Artbar.

