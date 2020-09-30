Annual NAMIWalks going virtual as part of national event

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A local walk benefitting mental health has become part of a national virtual event this year.

According to a news release, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Dane County, or NAMI, is having its walk, NAMIWalks, go virtual.

The release said NAMI Dane County will participate in NAMIWalks Your Way: A National Day of Hope on Oct. 10.

Officials said Oct. 10 is also World Mental Health Day and the last day of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Instead of walking a 5K together at Olin Park, participants will choose an activity of their choice and join virtually with nearly 70 other NAMIWalks affiliates across the country.

There will still be a drive-through event at the south parking lot of Olin-Turvilel Park on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the event, participants can pic, up their T-shirts and drop off donations.

You can follow NAMI Dane County’s Facebook page, which includes mental health facts, participants activities and local entertainment, or learn more about the walk not the group’s website.

