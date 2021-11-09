Annual Madison Marathon to close streets across city on Sunday

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The annual Madison Marathon is scheduled to close multiple streets throughout the city for much of the first part of Sunday.

The full marathon is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Sunday, with the Half Marathon starting 10 minutes later.

The 10K and 5k are scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m.

The last runners of the day are scheduled to cross the finish line at about 1:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, Madison Police officers will be stationed along the route to help with traffic. People trying to drive through downtown will only be allowed to cross the route when there are large enough gaps between runners.

The route will take runners through the UW Arboretum, UW-Madison campus, Warner Park and back to the Capitol Square. You can find the full route and street closures below.

This will be the first Madison Marathon since 2019, after the 2020 Marathon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the cancellation, runners were able to get a 100% refund, donate last year’s entrance fee to charity, or defer their entry fee to this year’s event.

The 2021 Madison Marathon Expo, packet pick-up and on-site registration will be held at Monona Terrace on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on this year’s marathon can be found on their official site.

