Annual downtown spring wine walk goes virtual

Take part in the first ever live walk from the comfort of your own home

Henry Michaels by Henry Michaels

(Photo courtesy of Richard Hurd)

The statewide shelter in place order is forcing Madison businesses to get creative. With the 3rd Annual Spring Wine Walk in Downtown Madison, scheduled for April 9, unable to proceed as originally planned, the Madison Central Business Improvement District will be hosting a virtual alternative.

The “Downtown Madison LIVE – Spring Watch Party” brings together more than a dozen downtown businesses for a free event hosted via Facebook from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

From the comfort of their own homes, customers will have the chance to interact with some of their favorite local stores, a release said. Local businesses will be leading virtual tours and offering contests and giveaways throughout your night.

In addition being able to have an online shopping spree, you can purchase two different pre-packaged bundles with coupons and promotional materials from a range of downtown businesses. You can find party packs here.

Partispants include:

Brix Coworking & Events

Red Square Floral

EatStreet

Revel

Ian’s Pizza

Square Wine Co.

Kilwins

Teddywedgers

Little Luxuries

The Soap Opera

Madison Optometric Center

The University Book Store

Madison Senior Center

VomFass

Nicks Restaurant

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments