Annual downtown spring wine walk goes virtual

Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
The statewide shelter in place order is forcing Madison businesses to get creative. With the 3rd Annual Spring Wine Walk in Downtown Madison, scheduled for April 9, unable to proceed as originally planned, the Madison Central Business Improvement District will be hosting a virtual alternative.
The “Downtown Madison LIVE – Spring Watch Party” brings together more than a dozen downtown businesses for a free event hosted via Facebook from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.
From the comfort of their own homes, customers will have the chance to interact with some of their favorite local stores, a release said. Local businesses will be leading virtual tours and offering contests and giveaways throughout your night.
In addition being able to have an online shopping spree, you can purchase two different pre-packaged bundles with coupons and promotional materials from a range of downtown businesses. You can find party packs here.
Partispants include:
Brix Coworking & Events
Red Square Floral
EatStreet
Revel
Ian’s Pizza
Square Wine Co.
Kilwins
Teddywedgers
Little Luxuries
The Soap Opera
Madison Optometric Center
The University Book Store
Madison Senior Center
VomFass
Nicks Restaurant
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.