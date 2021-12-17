For the past 40 years, Madison Magazine has hosted the annual Best of Madison readers’ poll. This list has helped determine the best of the best in the Madison area for decades. Walking into many local businesses you’ll see covers of the magazine decorating the walls signifying their designation as one of the area’s best.

We’re excited to continue this tradition in the new year.

Similar to this most recent iteration of Best of Madison, we are including editors’ picks to accompany the readers’ poll in the 2021 awards listing. Below you’ll find the timeline and the official list of 2022 categories. Editor’s picks and the gold, silver and bronze Best of Madison 2022 winners will be revealed in the August issue. Get ready to nominate daily in February!

2022 BEST OF MADISON TIMELINE:

Nominations: Feb. 1 – Feb. 28

Final voting: April 1 – April 30

Winners revealed: August 2022 Issue

FOOD & DRINK

Artisan Food Product

Bakery – Bread

Bakery- Sweets

BBQ

Breakfast

Brewery

Brunch

Burger

Butcher

Catering

Cheese Producer

Chicken Wings

Chinese

Chocolate

Coffee Roasters

Coffee Shop

Curbside Pickup/Takeout

Delivery

Destination Restaurant (Outside of Dane County)

Distillery

Fish Fry

Food Cart

Fried Cheese Curds

Greasy Spoon

Home Meal Kit Delivery

Ice Cream/Custard

Indian/Nepalese

Italian

Japanese/Sushi

Korean

Lake View

Latin America

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern

Mexican/Southwestern

New Orleans/Cajun Style

New Restaurant

Old Fashioned

Outdoor Dining

Pizza

Restaurant

Sandwich Spot

Seafood

Southeast Asian

Specialty Food Store

Steakhouse

Supper Club

Tapas (Small Plates)

Upscale Dining

Vegetarian/Vegan Focused

Winery

NIGHTLIFE

Bar with a View

Bloody Mary

Cocktail (Not Old Fashioned or Bloody Mary)

Cocktail Kit

Dive Bar

Local Craft Beer

Local Craft Beverage (N/A, cider, seltzer, etc.)

Neighborhood Bar

Patio

Private Parties

Sports Bar

Wine Bar

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

Classical Music Group

Columnist

Comedy Group

Experiential/Fun (Arcades, Simulator Golf, etc.)

DJ

Local Artist

Local Author

Local Band

Local Celebrity/Prominent Madisonian

Local Cover Band

Local Influencer

Local News Website

Local Podcast

Local Singer/Songwriter

Local Theater

Museum

Photographer

Radio Team

TV News Team

TV Personality

HOME & LIFESTYLE

Alterations

Antique Store

Assisted Living

Auto Body Repair

Auto Parts

Barber Shop

Bed & Breakfast

Bookstore

Boutique Hotel

Childcare

Cleaning Service

Clothing (Men)

Clothing (Women)

Dealer Auto Service Shop

Domestic Auto Dealer

Dry Cleaner

Electrician

Flooring

Florist

Furniture

Gift Shop/Specialty Store

Grocery Store

Hair Salon

Health Specialty Store

Heating & Cooling

Home Accessories

Home Builders

Home Health Care Agency

Home Repair

Hotel

Import Auto Dealer

Interior Design

Jeweler

Kitchen & Bath Design

Laser Hair Removal

Lawn, Garden & Landscape

Local Etsy Shop

Luxury Auto (Import and Domestic)

Moving Company

Music Store

Musical Instrument Store

Nail Salon

Non-Dealer Auto Service Shop

Outdoor Living

Pet Day Care & Boarding

Pet Supplies Store

Plumber

Real Estate Company

Retirement Community

Secondhand Store

Shoes

Spa

Specialty Spa

Tattoo Shop/Artist

Tech Service/Repair

Towing Company

Used Car Dealer

Veterinarian

Wealth Management

Windows & Doors

Wisconsin Bank

Wisconsin Credit Union

RECREATION & FITNESS

Alternative Fitness Center

Bike Shop

Campground

Dance Studio

Fitness Center

Golf Course

Golf Instructor

Martial Arts Studio

Park

Personal Trainer

Pilates

Running/Biking Trail

Sports & Recreation Shop

Yoga Studio

Youth Programs