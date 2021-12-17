Announcing Best of Madison 2022 categories, voting timeline
Get ready to nominate and vote for Best of Madison 2022.
For the past 40 years, Madison Magazine has hosted the annual Best of Madison readers’ poll. This list has helped determine the best of the best in the Madison area for decades. Walking into many local businesses you’ll see covers of the magazine decorating the walls signifying their designation as one of the area’s best.
We’re excited to continue this tradition in the new year.
Similar to this most recent iteration of Best of Madison, we are including editors’ picks to accompany the readers’ poll in the 2021 awards listing. Below you’ll find the timeline and the official list of 2022 categories. Editor’s picks and the gold, silver and bronze Best of Madison 2022 winners will be revealed in the August issue. Get ready to nominate daily in February!
2022 BEST OF MADISON TIMELINE:
Nominations: Feb. 1 – Feb. 28
Final voting: April 1 – April 30
Winners revealed: August 2022 Issue
FOOD & DRINK
Artisan Food Product
Bakery – Bread
Bakery- Sweets
BBQ
Breakfast
Brewery
Brunch
Burger
Butcher
Catering
Cheese Producer
Chicken Wings
Chinese
Chocolate
Coffee Roasters
Coffee Shop
Curbside Pickup/Takeout
Delivery
Destination Restaurant (Outside of Dane County)
Distillery
Fish Fry
Food Cart
Fried Cheese Curds
Greasy Spoon
Home Meal Kit Delivery
Ice Cream/Custard
Indian/Nepalese
Italian
Japanese/Sushi
Korean
Lake View
Latin America
Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
Mexican/Southwestern
New Orleans/Cajun Style
New Restaurant
Old Fashioned
Outdoor Dining
Pizza
Restaurant
Sandwich Spot
Seafood
Southeast Asian
Specialty Food Store
Steakhouse
Supper Club
Tapas (Small Plates)
Upscale Dining
Vegetarian/Vegan Focused
Winery
NIGHTLIFE
Bar with a View
Bloody Mary
Cocktail (Not Old Fashioned or Bloody Mary)
Cocktail Kit
Dive Bar
Local Craft Beer
Local Craft Beverage (N/A, cider, seltzer, etc.)
Neighborhood Bar
Patio
Private Parties
Sports Bar
Wine Bar
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery
Classical Music Group
Columnist
Comedy Group
Experiential/Fun (Arcades, Simulator Golf, etc.)
DJ
Local Artist
Local Author
Local Band
Local Celebrity/Prominent Madisonian
Local Cover Band
Local Influencer
Local News Website
Local Podcast
Local Singer/Songwriter
Local Theater
Museum
Photographer
Radio Team
TV News Team
TV Personality
HOME & LIFESTYLE
Alterations
Antique Store
Assisted Living
Auto Body Repair
Auto Parts
Barber Shop
Bed & Breakfast
Bookstore
Boutique Hotel
Childcare
Cleaning Service
Clothing (Men)
Clothing (Women)
Dealer Auto Service Shop
Domestic Auto Dealer
Dry Cleaner
Electrician
Flooring
Florist
Furniture
Gift Shop/Specialty Store
Grocery Store
Hair Salon
Health Specialty Store
Heating & Cooling
Home Accessories
Home Builders
Home Health Care Agency
Home Repair
Hotel
Import Auto Dealer
Interior Design
Jeweler
Kitchen & Bath Design
Laser Hair Removal
Lawn, Garden & Landscape
Local Etsy Shop
Luxury Auto (Import and Domestic)
Moving Company
Music Store
Musical Instrument Store
Nail Salon
Non-Dealer Auto Service Shop
Outdoor Living
Pet Day Care & Boarding
Pet Supplies Store
Plumber
Real Estate Company
Retirement Community
Secondhand Store
Shoes
Spa
Specialty Spa
Tattoo Shop/Artist
Tech Service/Repair
Towing Company
Used Car Dealer
Veterinarian
Wealth Management
Windows & Doors
Wisconsin Bank
Wisconsin Credit Union
RECREATION & FITNESS
Alternative Fitness Center
Bike Shop
Campground
Dance Studio
Fitness Center
Golf Course
Golf Instructor
Martial Arts Studio
Park
Personal Trainer
Pilates
Running/Biking Trail
Sports & Recreation Shop
Yoga Studio
Youth Programs
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.