Annette Ruef

Site staff by Site staff

New Glarus, WI – Annette Ruef, age 78 was reunited in eternal life with her beloved husband Willy on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

She was born on February 22, 1942 in McHenry, IL the daughter of Alvan Rothermel and Ruth Michels. Annette grew up in the Monroe area. Through her gymnastics practices at Turner Hall she met her future husband and love of her life Willy Ruef, and they were united in marriage on August 14, 1960. Annette and Willy celebrated 56 years together until Willy’s passing in 2017. They owned and operated Ruef’s Meat Market in New Glarus for 33 years until handing over the reins to their son Bill, and she was always willing to help out with the brat stands each summer. Annette will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. As her boys were growing up, the Ruef house was often the second home and second mom for Randy and Bill’s friends. Annette volunteered as room mother and den mother; she would never miss one of her boy’s sporting events. She also loved to serve as the welcoming host for family and friends, especially for visiting Swiss. Annette relished providing memorable holiday feasts for her family, ensuring that everyone had their favorites on the table.

Annette is survived by her sons Randy (April) Ruef of Machesney Park, IL and Bill (Jessica) Ruef of Boulder Junction, WI, grandsons Jacob, Peter (Hannah), Adam, and Dylan. She is further survived by her sisters Carla (Glenn) Neuenschwander, Elizabeth (Gerald) Adams, Ruth (John) Gentry, and Deana (Bob) Beckwith, brother-in-law Nate Farmer, nieces, nephews, and beloved canine companion Sammee.

She was preceded in death by her father Alvan Rothermel, mother Ruth (Michels) (Rothermel) Maddrell, step-father Dean Maddrell, husband Willy, and sister Janice Farmer.

A celebration of Annette’s life will be held sometime in the future as the conditions of the pandemic allow.

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for the kind and compassionate care given to Annette.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com