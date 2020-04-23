Annette M. Trapp

Site staff by Site staff

To view Live the Mass of Christian Burial for Annette Trapp on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11AM, please click on the link below.

https://zoom.us/j/98102035910

Meeting ID # 981-0203-5910

MADISON – Annette M. Trapp, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Annette was born on October 16, 1925 in Sun Prairie, WI to Frank and Julia Bedner. She married the love of her life, Francis J. Trapp on June 3, 1948. Annette was a long-time member at St. Peter Catholic Church helping with the funeral luncheons. She was a hard-working and a great homemaker, doing yard work, sewing clothes for the kids and taking care of her family.

Annette is survived by her husband, Francis, the love of her life for 71 years; children, Sharon (Rob) Payne Champaign of IL, Don (Beth) of Aiken, SC and Ken of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, FR. Andrew Trapp, Lyndsey Trapp, Greg Payne and Sara Beard; great grandchildren, McKayla, Jacob, Connor, and Lev Beard. A sister, Carol (Ronnie) Zander; and a brother, John (Verna) Bedner. And many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH at a later date. Entombment at Roselawn Memorial Park.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257