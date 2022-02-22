Annette “Boo” M. Pendleton

by Obituaries

Annette M. “Boo” Pendleton, age 71, of Madison, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, February 20, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was born on May 31, 1950, in Richland Center, WI to Raymond and Florence (Fleming) Pendleton.

She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Grade School in Boscobel, WI and graduate from Boscobel High School in 1968.

She worked for 32 years as a resident care technician at Central Wisconsin Center in Madison. She liked to read, do puzzles, go out to eat, and spend time with family. She loved visiting her grandchildren in Minnesota.

Survivors include her son Michael (Andrea) Pendleton including grandsons, Owen and Ethan, of Andover, MN. Longtime significant other John Melvin of Madison. Three sisters, Mary (Larry) Godfrey of Bagley, Rae Pendleton of Madison and Lori Pendleton of Palmetto, FL. Two brothers, Michael Pendleton of Boscobel and Steven (Theresa) Pendleton of Boscobel. Sister-in-law Linda Pendleton of Boscobel. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joe Pendleton.

A Memorial Visitation will take place Saturday, March 5th, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, WI. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at the Boscobel Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: ww.ryanfuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.