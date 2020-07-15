Anne McCool Heine

MADISON, Wis./FREEPORT, Ill. – Anne McCool Heine, age 73, passed away after a courageous battle with COVID-19 on her birthday, Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

She was born on July 8, 1947, in Freeport, Ill., the daughter of Robert and Marilyn McCool. Anne resided in Freeport most of her life, until she moved to Madison, in 2010 to be closer to her kids and grandkids.

Anne graduated from Aquin High School in Freeport in 1965, and went on to attend college at the University of Arizona. She returned to her hometown to marry Dan Heine and raise a family. Anne and her family were very involved in the community, volunteering her time at her kids’ schools and many non-profit organizations. She hosted countless dinner parties at her house, all with grace, generosity and class. Anne’s kind and authentic personality earned her the great fortune of so many genuine lifelong friends, which she cherished greatly. Not only did Anne live a healthy and vibrant life, but a life full of experiences, travel, and so many laughs. More than anything, she appreciated the simple times in life. She would be the first one to say, life is more about quality over quantity, and always valued the little yet impactful gestures. She loved cooking, sunsets and the sound of waves. She would also never miss the opportunity for a good happy hour where she would create a beautiful hors d’oeuvre spread and enjoy a glass of chardonnay, always alongside family and friends.

Anyone who knew Anne, knew her family and friends were her life. She and her former husband had three children, Meg, Tim, and Kate, and three grandchildren, Max, Sam and Harper. First and foremost, Anne was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them, and fortunately for her kids, there were a lot of them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Max, Sam and Harper were her pride and joy, and each had their own special bond with her.

Anne was preceded in death by her loving parents, Bob and Marilyn McCool.

She is survived by her children, Meg (Chris) Prestigiacomo, Tim Heine and Kate (George) Dale; and her three beloved grandchildren, Max and Sam Prestigiacomo and Harper Dale; her three siblings, Rob (Sharon) McCool, Beth (Bob) Branaugh and Sally (Chuck) Luecke; seven nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and nephews.

Anne’s legacy will live on in her children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends and will remind us all the importance of family and to be kind to one another, just as she always was. Due to Anne’s death being caused by COVID-19, the family urges others to realize the severity of this terrible virus and take the precautions that protect not only themselves but their loved ones and others.

To leave a lasting legacy in Anne’s memory, in lieu of flowers, the family has selected to support the following causes that were very dear to Anne during her life:

Her legacy will be honored by helping children for generations to come through the Anne McCool Heine Family Fund in the United Way of Dane County Foundation. Memorials may be gifted in Anne’s name to the United Way Foundation. The family will continue to make contributions to this fund, and always on her birthday.

The family would also like to thank the ICU nurses at UW hospital who became Anne’s family during her two-week battle. In recognition to these extraordinary nurses who consistently went above and beyond, memorials in Anne’s name can be made to the UW Health Impact Fund. Gifts to this fund will help support much needed educational opportunities for nurses and will help develop new ways to support patients during these physically distanced times.

Anne can also be honored with contributions to her alma mater, Aquin High School. She created lifelong friendships while attending Aquin and we wish for that tradition to continue in years to come.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE PARISH in Madison, with burial following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Anne’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com. and click on the Watch Webcast link at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the family will host a public drive through visitation where visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd. Fitchburg, from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Rd.

(608) 442-5002