Anne Catherine Dombkowski

by Obituaries

Anne Catherine Dombkowski, age 81, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Monroe. Monroe was her hometown for 41 years. Anne Koezly was born May 31, 1940 in Wilmette, Illinois. She married Gene Dombkowski on February 23, 1963. They had 44 years together until his death on April 14, 2007.

She is survived by her five sons, Kevin (Christine) of Oswego, IL, Mark (Angela) of Monroe, Brian (Ashley) of Woodside, CA, Christopher (Crystal Noe) of Cary, IL, Michael (Lindsay) of Monroe; seven grandchildren, Claire, Laura, Benjamin, Brooke, Alec, Bryn, Luke; and her sister, Virginia Koezly of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents, Edwin and Agnes Koezly; brother, Edwin Koezly Jr., sister-in-law, Susan Koezly; brother-in-law, James Melka; and sister-in-law, Patricia Melka.

Anne worked in clothing sales on the Monroe square at both Heidi and Peter Shoppe and Paul’s Menswear. Later, she enjoyed her customers and colleagues working at Dick’s Supermarket. She retired in 2011 to concentrate on her health but missed the interaction with the town she loved. She made Christmas stockings and blankets for her children and grandchildren. Anne loved gardening and taking care of her birds, cat, and dog over the years as well as always lending a hand to any outdoor creature in need of care. She loved decorating for all the holidays and hosting the large family holiday and birthday celebrations. She was grateful to have a large family and grandchildren. She will be missed by all of us.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Green County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.