Anna Marie Schmid

by Obituaries

Anna Marie Schmid, age 104, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 24, 2022. She was born on May 13, 1917 in Montrose Township, the daughter of Karl and Anna Marie (Meier) Pulver. Anne graduated from Belleville High School in 1935, where she was class valedictorian. After high school she attended Madison Business College. She then worked for the Creamery Package Company in Lake Mills, WI. Anne was united in marriage to Reuben H. Schmid on April 8, 1939. After she was married she worked as a secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. She retired from there to become a stay at home mom and to do the book work for the family business.

Anne was a long-time member of Salem United Church of Christ. The most important thing to Anna Marie was family. She loved gardening and visiting with friends and family. She was also a fantastic cook, baker and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

She is survived by her daughters: Judith (Sam) Nowland, Alicia (Howie) Zweifel, Ruby (Rich) Pleva and Marilynn (Rick) Rowlands; 11 grandchildren, Jeff, Greg and Stephen Nowland, Brentt and Brian Zweifel, her only granddaughter, Alisa Zweifel Schepp, Paul, Bob and Peter Pleva and Tyler and Tanner Rowlands; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Reuben; her baby daughter, Janice; her parents and her 9 siblings, Carlie, Freddie, Gertrude, Lena, Arnold, Roland, Huldi, Werner Sr. and Armin Sr.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at SALEM UNITED CHURCH, 502 Mark Drive, with Rev. Dr. Tom Robinson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family requests MASKS to be worn at the visitation and services.

Anna Marie is loved and admired greatly by her family. We feel so blessed to have had her in our lives and we will cherish our memories of her forever and ever.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.