Anna Marie McGowan

Anna McGowan, age 83 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, Wisconsin.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and then proceed to the church for Mass at 11 a.m.

Anna is survived by her devoted husband, James; children, James (Vicki), David, Dan, Ann (Alan) Taylor, Kathleen Bermeo, Marlene (Daniel Heniff) McGowanand Charlene (Mark) Winchell; daughter in law, Karin McGowan; brothers, Michael Doran and Thomas (Patti) Doran; sister, Margaret Socha; sister in law, Virginia Doran; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William and a brother, Jim Doran.

