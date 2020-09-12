Anna M. LaCourse

FOOTVILLE/OREGON – Anna M. LaCourse, age 75, passed away with her family and her dog at her side, at home in Footville, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1944, in Marxville, Wis., the daughter of Roy and Grace (Cupp) Walser.

She was united in marriage to Brian LaCourse on Feb. 2, 1963, at St. James Catholic Church in Madison. Anna grew up on the farm in Marxville. She was a former nursing employee for the State of Wisconsin, and most recently stayed active with Progressive Packaging, Inc., in Footville, a business she founded with her husband, Brian, in 1997.

She took great joy in watching the business grow. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, flowers and feeding her birds. Family was everything to Anna, her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family and friends, especially with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed Friday night dinners with friends, playing Euchre and the occasional trip to Ho-Chunk with Brian, and then later with her nephew, Glenn.

Anna is survived by her children, Shellie (Roger) Engelhart and Scott (Bugsy) LaCourse; her grandchildren, Alicia (Adam) Clark, Erica (Nathan) Duell, Michael (Katie) LaCourse, Gabby LaCourse and Macy LaCourse; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Grayson, Nora, Landon and Harper; her brother, Ralph Walser; sisters, Ruth (John) Koberle and Shirley (Harvey) Molitor; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian; her parents; and two brothers, Harold and Robert.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Anna’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Due to COVID-19, visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 12 Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Marxville.

The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.