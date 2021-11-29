Anna M. Keister

Anna M. Keister, age 85, of Arena passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Meadows Assisted Living Facility.

She was born on May 7, 1936 in Dodgeville, the daughter of William and Doris (Cassidy) Arndt and was raised in Barneveld. She married David Keister on October 22, 1955. Anna was a volunteer for many years at the Arena Manor where she assisted residents with personal transportation and she later began working at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Housekeeping and always enjoyed visiting with the residents. She also took on a part time job at the Arena Cheese Factory and worked hard for many years until she retired from both positions. Anna loved to cook and enjoyed spending time and meals with her family.

She is survived by 6 children, David (Rita) Keister, (Dorothy) Keister, Richard (Bonnie) Keister, Larry (Linda) Keister, Tim Keister all from Arena, Tammy (Tom) Meyer of Prairie Du Sac, Tina (William) Markin of Mt Horeb; 2 brothers, Ron (Eileen) Arndt of Dodgeville and Herman Arndt of Brodhead; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David; son, Virgil; grandson, Trevor Markin; brothers, Larry and Bill; a sister, Viola; and a nephew, Ronnie Arndt.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 P.M. Noon until the time of service at 1:00 P.M.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

