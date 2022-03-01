Anna M. ‘Annie’ Gundlach

by Obituaries

Anna Marie “Annie” Gundlach, age 61, beloved wife of Brad and mother of Jared, passed away at Upland Hills in Dodgeville on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Annie was born in Stevens Point to Jim and Joyce Fritsch on June 28, 1960. The family moved to Highland when Annie was a teenager, and she met the love of her life, Brad, while attending Highland High School. She and Brad married on June 9, 1979. Annie worked as a nurse for almost 40 years at various locations, including Richland Center, Madison, and Dodgeville; however, her nurturing personality did not stop there. Annie was a doting mother to Jared, as well as a maternal presence to all her nieces, nephews, friends, and even the community. She also served as an adopted mother to four foreign-exchange students: Emina Hasovic (Bosnia), Beatrice Uriate (Spain), Lisa Müller (Germany), and Michael Wallner (Austria). She cared deeply for others and never hesitated to help when someone was in need, reaching out with kindness in any way she could, often leaving surprise gift baskets. Annie had a great sense of humor and a larger-than-life personality. She served as Highland’s cheerleading advisor for football and wrestling and taught her girls all her sweet moves. She was indeed memorable for all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Annie also stole scenes as an actress in community theater, and she was handy in the kitchen—often gifting others with her jellies and jams; she was a talented crafter who knew her way around a sewing machine, and she especially had a deep love for furry creatures, rescuing several animals from local shelters.

In addition to her husband, Brad, and her son Jared, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces and nephews; a brother John (Kris); her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barb (Joe) Fritsch, Mary Jo Gundlach, Keith Gundlach, Marty (Nancy) Gundlach, Doreen (Charles) Kratochwill. She is preceded in death by her son Jacob Gundlach; her father, Jim Fritsch; her mother, Joyce Fritsch; her brother, Joe Fritsch; her father-in-law, Kenneth Gundlach; her mother-in-law, Eileen Gundlach; and her brother-in-law Kevin Gundlach.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Annie’s family request no flowers, please. Memorials to the Iowa County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. They would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Upland Hills Health Emergency Room and ICU for the compassionate care she received.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland, WI 608-929-4815

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.