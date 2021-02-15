Anna C. Maier

Anna Catherine Maier, age 94, went to be with her Lord and her husband, Albert on Feb. 11, 2021.

She was born Mar. 4, 1926 in Spring Green to the late Alois and Teresia (Roth) Reisinger. Anna was united in marriage to Albert Maier on Sept. 3, 1946 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Anna and Albert farmed in Mazomanie until 1955. After that, Anna worked for the Mazomanie Egg Plant, Graber’s, house cleaning private homes, and finally ended up at the U.W. Hospital and U.W. Dorms. Anna retired in 1981. Anna will be remembered as a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to play euchre, and tell jokes and stories, particularly stories of her childhood. Anna also enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and lovingly admired her great grandchildren.

Anna is survived by her nine children, Patricia Ganser, Kathleen (William) Quinn, Gene (Cathy) Maier, Jacqueline Ziaja, Joann Miller, Cindy (Thomas) Schlick, Marcia (Brian Rowinski), Janeen Maier, and Robert (Tricia) Maier; 12 grandchildren, Meghan Quinn, Keegan Quinn Greya Shade, Jillian (Donald) Kruchten, Jacquelynne (Dustin) Ehlers, Jenna (Jeremy Pope) Miller, Zachary (Lynn) Schlick, Katlyn Schlick, Kayla (Nicholas) Knowles, Kayleen (Zechariah) Kubish, Karley (Damian Conner) Maier and Mitchell Maier; nine great-grandchildren, Lydia Quinn, Logan Paul, Jayden Quinn, Jericho Kruchten, Oliver Ehlers, Brysin and Beau Knowles, Sophia Belcher and Kianna Conner. Anna is further survived by her twin sister, Clara Pertzborn and Helene Dederich; sister in-law, Kay Reisinger; many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Albert in 2008, son in-law, Jim Ganser, grandson Matthew Miller, seven brothers, Albert (Anna), Herman (Emily), William, Alois (Lucille), Joseph (Leona), Edward (Maurita) and John; four sisters, Sister Mary Bede Reisinger, Marie (Thomas) Dischler, Matilda (Francis) Bindl, Catherine (Werner) Maier and brothers in law, Anton Pertzborn and Venance Dederich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Mazomanie at 11:00 am on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Anna’s mass will be live streamed from the Holy Cross Parish site https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfv_l6aDzyDckKAIk6Yx16g . Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held at the Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm., and the morning of mass from 10:00 am until 10:45 am.

Anna’s family wishes to thank the Heartland Country Village, especially Lisa and Brittany for their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com .

