Ann Slaney

Ann Slaney, 64, of Bear Valley died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, as the result of an auto accident. She was born on May 4, 1957, in Chicago the daughter of Alex and Louise (Fortuna) Chiaro. Ann worked at Krouskop’s Lumber Yard, Valley Bank, and for the last 23 years at Peoples Community Bank, currently serving as the Assistant Vice-President of Data Processing Department. She enjoyed going camping, spending time at Jellystone, trips with the ‘bowling girls’, and daisies. Ann was famous for her brandy slushes. Ann was an eternal optimist who had a constant smile and laugh for those she came in contact with. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Ann loved her grandchildren and her time she was able to spend with them.

Ann is survived by two daughters: Renee (Andy) Justl of Sun Prairie,

Abby (Micheal) Anderson of Spring Green;

five grandchildren: Caleb, Kaiden, Gage, Benjamin, Claire Daisy;

brothers and sisters: Alex (Peggy Poehlein) Chiaro of Carnation, WA,

Marty (Sue Peck) Chiaro of Sauk City,

Rita (Mike) Stoltz of Bear Creek,

Michelle (Mike) Hutchison of Lone Rock,

her dog Bailey, who is a very good boy;

many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Louise, niece Melissa Stoltz, and brother-in-law Gary Hildebrand.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Loreto. Burial will follow in the St. Kilian’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday 20, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

