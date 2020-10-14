Ann Maude “Puddin” Harden

MADISON – Ann Maude “Puddin” Harden, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Lake Mills Health Services.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1938, in Concord, Ga., the daughter of Nep and Jewel (Parks) Harden.

Ann was a long-time member of St. Paul A.M.E church in Madison. She was an active member of the church usher board, bible vocation school, and the Missionary Society. Ann retired as a cook for Swansons and made the “Annie Mae Cookies.” She was also the cook for the fraternities and sororities for the University of Wisconsin. She enjoyed baking German chocolate cake, cooking, and helping others.

Ann is survived by her sons, Dean Allen Cain, Jeffrey Maurice Cain and Gregory “Bobo” Cain; daughter, Dawn “Cookie” Cain; daughters-in-law, Cynthia Dunlap ad Carol Ann Benson; grandchildren, Jahari, Tyrone, David, Jason, Jaquan, Ronald Jr., Katelyn Jean, Melissa, Sherry and Antoinette; great-grandchildren, Jaron, Janai, Jalyn and Ava; great-great-grandson, Kyrie; brothers, Johnny (Bonnie) Harden, Willie (Army) Harden and Levi (Monica) Harden; sister, Corene Moody, sister-in-law, Donna Harden; cousins from down south, D’Andre Hardy, Anthony Hardy, Glenna and DJ, Agnes Shipman, Felicia Stuart, Andrea Johnson and Sheila McKitt; and special friend, Diane.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Jean Ann Fleming; sons, Ronald and Donald Cain; brother, Roosevelt Harden; and daughter-in-law, Mary Cain.

The public may visit family, drive through style from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

A private family burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family.

A huge thank you to Rainbow Hospice and Lake Mills Health Service for the kind and loving support they gave Annie.

