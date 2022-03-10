Ann Lynn (Thomas) Martin

Waunakee – Ann Lynn Martin, age 83, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at her home in Waunakee. She was born on October 27, 1938, in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Rex and Mary (Gilmore) Thomas. Ann grew up in Columbus, WI, and graduated from Columbus High School in 1957. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and in 1959, she married John Martin. She retired from Visiting Nurse Service in 1996.

Ann is survived by her husband, John; her children, Virginia (Greg), Thomas (Connie), and Caroline; brother, David (Betty) Thomas; grandchildren, Brianna, Tim, Ruby, Ivy, and Madison; 3 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her dog, Archie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Tim.

A private family service will be held for Ann at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ann’s name to a charity of their choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

