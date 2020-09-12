Ann L. Halom

Ann L. Halom, age 80, of Spring Green, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.

She was born on November 15, 1939 in Dover, New Hampshire, the daughter of Ernest and Beulah (Rumrill) Gilbert. She was a loving wife to Perry Halom. She was a member of the Spring Green Community Church. She enjoyed being with her dog Lily, cooking, sewing, making jewelry, fishing, playing bingo, going to the casino and gardening. She was a hairdresser and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her six surviving children, Toni Swan, Sandi Doyle, Natalie Meeker, Scott Carlson, Susan Rieder and Mark Carlson; her thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, a brother, Bob Gilbert; two sisters, Gloria Whitledge and Cindy Barnello. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Beulah Gilbert, a daughter, Valerie Mortensen, her husband, Perry Halom, two brothers, Arnold “Bud” Jones and Ernest Gilbert.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Spring Green Community Church with Pastor Kendall Harger officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service with burial following at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Spring Green.

Face masks are required and social distancing recommended. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.