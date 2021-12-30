Ann Freidig

Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Ann Freidig, entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Ann was born on February 29, 1952 in Monroe, daughter of the late Howard and LaVon (Driefke) Keehn. Ann’s true passion in life was helping and caring for others.

At a young age, she decided she wanted to be a nurse because of the impact Polio had on her mother. Following her passion, she graduated from Madison General Hospital’s School of Nursing in May of 1973. Ann first worked at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe, WI and Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. She then worked at St. Mary’s Hospital (Madison) and the Dean Clinics in Sun Prairie & Waunakee. When Ann and Don moved to Fort Atkinson (to be closer to their grandchildren) she continued working as an ‘on-call’ nurse in the field of Oncology.

After retirement (although, does a nurse ever really retire?), Ann continued her deep passion to help others by her commitment to volunteer at Faith Community Christian School. There she taught and assisted in a number of student classes as well as volunteering to run the church’s SCRIP program, which helps with school funding. Additionally, she was always seen on Wednesday nights supporting Faith Community Church’s AWANA program as well as coordinating the ‘Meals on Wheels’ initiative. Ann took special enjoyment in personal interactions and opportunities to engage with various members of the church. This led to being a friend to church members in times of personal need as well as a mentor for those whose Ann’s guidance provided valuable life insights.

Ann and her husband Don grew up next to each on their Brooklyn, WI family farms and came to know each other at a young age through the local Jolly Mixers 4-H club. As fate would have it, they walked down the graduation aisle together at Belleville High School in 1970 and then a short time later, walked down the aisle at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church, Belleville, WI united in marriage on Sept 8th, 1973.

Ann’s family would be remiss if we didn’t express our utmost gratitude to all the people who have prayed for and continue to pray for us, offered words of encouragement through your text messages and cards, and extended a desire to help in any way possible. Your show of support has been very uplifting.

Finally, the family wishes to express its sincerest appreciation to the medical staff at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. The nurses assigned to Ann were extremely informative and caring when communicating with her family members. Ann spent much of her life as an RN caring for her patients. There were times when she was the nurse who interacted with a patient and their loved ones during the final days and moments of their lives. On the day of Ann’s passing, ICU staff conveyed a message of deep compassion and respect, that was and always will be appreciated by her family. What a blessing that Ann could spend the final days and moments of this life in the compassionate care of her sisters in nursing. The community served by these remarkable people are truly blessed and lucky to have them.

We will all miss Ann’s presence in this life, but our comfort lies with knowing she is now with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.

Ann is survived by her husband, Don Freidig; daughters, Kim (Brian) Holt and Janelle (Gary) Jensen; grandchildren, Abigayle (Ty) Ricketts, Ambre Jensen and Allyvia Jensen; great grandchildren, Ava and Greyson Ricketts; brothers, Stan (Marcy) Keehn, Lee (Ellen) Keehn and Bill (Chris) Keehn; sister, Sandy (Al) Myhre and her kindred spirit sister, Suzanne Robinson.

Ann was also preceded in death by her brother, Randy Keehn.

Due to concerns with COVID19, the family has decided to have a memorial service for immediate family members only. You may watch the service as it will be broadcast (livestream) on January 7th @ 11 am CST on the following website (fccfa.online.church). The memorial service will be archived on the website for those unable to view the livestream on the 7th.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Faith Community Christian School; W5949 Hackbarth Rd; Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

