Ann F. DiPiazza

MADISON – Ann Francis (Butler) DiPiazza, age 102, passed quietly from mortality on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Madison, Wis.

The oldest of five siblings, Ann was born in Royalton, Wis., on Nov. 22, 1918, to Edward and Clara Butler.

Ann grew up on the family farm, went to nursing school, and became a nurse, working as an OB nurse at St Mary’s Hospital “catching babies” as she called it. Ann would later meet her future husband, Joseph DiPiazza, at a dance in Madison. They were married on July 24, 1948. Ann would give up nursing for a time, as she became a farm wife, and mother of six. As the children grew older, Ann returned to nursing at Colonial Manor Nursing home in Madison and worked there for many years.

Ann was committed to her Catholic religion and served faithfully at St Patrick’s Parish in Cottage Grove for many years. Ann lived a life of service. Not only to her family and Church, but to the community, and anyone who needed help. As an RN, Ann was a charter member of Deer/Grove EMS, and often drove the ambulance. It seems only fitting that Deer/Grove provided her assessment, and transport to the hospital before her passing.

Ann served for many years at Port St Vincent, in Madison, preparing and serving meals to homeless people. Ann was always doing for others and could always be found helping someone in any way she could. Ann enjoyed being a part of the Cottage Grove community and never wanted to live anywhere else.

When Ann and Joe moved off the farm, they bought a house on Ollie St., and Ann lived there until, at age 95 it became necessary to move to a senior living apartment. Glenwood Senior Living Apartments was just around the corner and would be her home for 6 ½ years. Glenwood was very good for Ann. She said many times, “the natives here are friendly.” She made many friends there and enjoyed her time at Glenwood very much. At age 101, it became necessary to move into assisted living. Once again, she wanted to stay in Cottage Grove, so Drumlin Reserve was the choice, and it filled the need very well.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Betty Waldheim; daughter-in-law, Tracy; sons, Bill (Janie); Pete (Lisa) and Bob (Penny); many nieces and nephews; grandchildren; great -grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Alice, Pat, Bernard, and Irene; husband, Joe; daughter, Lucy Waldon; son-in-law, Larry Waldon; son, Tom; and granddaughter, Marcia.

Memorials may be gifted in Ann’s name to Catholic Charities.

A private funeral Mass will be held for close family. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Ann’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast Link at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. You may also visit the St. Patrick Parish website (https://www.st-patrick-parish.com/) or Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stpatrickcg) to view the service live.

The family would like to thank all of Ann’s friends for their loving kindness and the staff at Drumlin Reserve, Deer/Grove EMS and St Mary’s for their compassionate care and professionalism in Ann’s final days.

