Ann Catherine (kraemer) Gerothanas

Madison – Ann Catherine Gerothanas (Kraemer), age 81, passed away on June 16, 2020 at her home in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was born on April 28, 1939 in Plain, Wisconsin and was the 14th of 15 children of Alphons and Mary (Frank) Kraemer. Ann attended St. Luke’s grade school and high school in Plain. After graduating, Ann moved to Madison where she worked for General Telephone and met her husband, Tom Gerothanas. Ann and Tom married on March 13, 1961 in Plain and enjoyed 59 years of marriage.

Ann loved her family, including her many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed family gatherings, watching her sons and grandchildren at their sporting events, trips to Ho-Chunk and other fun destinations with her sisters and brothers. She genuinely loved her many years at Fox Water, where she worked for 28 years until her retirement. Ann fought a courageous battle against lung cancer for many years and displayed incredible determination and strength.

Ann is survived by her husband Tom; sons Mitch (Erin) and Marc (Rebecca) Gerothanas; grandchildren, Jordan, Cassidy, Brady, Avery, Theo and Rhea Gerothanas; brother Robert (Betty) Kraemer; sisters Marie Zajicek, Helen Taylor, and Karol (Charles) Wichmann, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Michael; her parents; brothers Norm (Louise) Kraemer, Alfred (Helen Marie) Kraemer, and Linus (Florence) Kraemer; sisters Lorraine (Monroe) Haas, Florence (Bill) Schluter, Irene (Bob) Esch, and Betty (Brian) Scallon; brothers-in-law Jim Zajicek and Dean Taylor, and infant sisters Bernice, Delores, and Grace Kraemer.

The family offers sincere gratitude to SSM Health at Home Hospice for their kind and compassionate care in Ann’s final weeks.

A private funeral mass will be held, and a celebration of life at a later date.

