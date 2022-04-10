Anita “La Grio” Fernandez

by Obituaries

MADISON/MIDDLETON – Anita M. Fernandez, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2022. La Grio was born on February 6, 1957, in Beeville, TX to Alberto and Elda Melchor. She grew up in Beeville and moved to Wisconsin in 1973. La Grio was the first to go to college in her family and worked many years at the United Migrant Opportunity Services and retired from Home Health United. She was proud to be a Chicana and was adamant about helping others. Also, she became her mother’s caretaker for many years. La Grio enjoyed reading novels, bingo, softball, dancing, singing, cooking and was the best tortilla maker in the family. She loved spending time with her family and was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

La Grio is survived by her lifelong partner, soul mate, and best friend, Domingo R. Cardenas Sr.; children, Mark A. (Heather) Cardenas, Domingo R. Cardenas Jr., and Leonard R. Cardenas; stepdaughter, Neomi Cardenas; the granddaughter she raised like a daughter, Netty Cardenas; grandchildren, Janessa, Mark Jr., Rykker, Aniaya, Maddyn, Addison, Octavio, Domingo III, Samantha, Dominic, Lecia, and Leonard Jr.; six great grandchildren; siblings, Maria “Tencha” Garcia, Hector (Susan) Melchor, Yolanda (Rick) Salazar, Angelita (Carlos) Pena, Janie (Martin) Rocha, Rosa (Jose) Garcia, Elsa (Paul) Melchor, Maria Nava, Elda (Andres) Rangel, Margarita (Eric) Olivares, Lillie (Simon) Garcia, and Eliseo Melchor. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. La Grio is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Silverio “Hacho” Melchor; nieces and nephew, Letty Melchor, Alicia Melchor, and Michael Pisano Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from NOON until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

