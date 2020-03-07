Anita J. Bohn

MADISON – Anita J. Bohn, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Sienna Meadows.

She was born on December 23, 1927, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Jesse and Florence (Kilpatrick) Johnson. Anita did in-home childcare for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening and baking and loved her cats.

Anita is survived by her children Pat (Peter) Dimartino, Janet Lesch and Marcia (Mike) Lalor; son-in-law, Mike Andrew; grandchildren, Russell Dimartino, Jessie Lesch, Alicia Lalor and Evan Lalor; sister, Roxanne Blake; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Bohn; daughters, Linda Andrew and Laura Bohn; brothers, Wayne Johnson and Sequel “Duke” Johnson; and sister, Gladys Draeger.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anita’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Sienna Crest and Sienna Meadows Memory Care for all of their wonderful care given to Anita over the last several years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. We love you and will miss you mom.

