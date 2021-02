Angie Horkan shares easy air fryer beef recipes

Site staff by Site staff

Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins News 3 Now at Noon with two beef recipes that are easy to make in your air fryer. These recipes, and more, are available on beeftips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.