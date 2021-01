Angie Horkan shares comfort food recipes

It’s cold and snowy, which makes it a perfect time to try out some great comfort food recipes. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council has recipes for Easy Skillet Chili Mac and Easy Mexican-Style Beef Sausage Cornbread Skillet.

