Angelo’s Pizza in Monona planning to close Dec. 19

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MONONA, Wis. — A Monona pizza parlor is planning to close next month.

According to a Facebook post, Angelo’s will have its last night Dec. 19.

The post said the restaurant’s lease was up at the end of the year and the owner decided not to renew due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you everybody for your years of loyal patronage,” the post reads. You will all be missed. Stay safe everyone.”

