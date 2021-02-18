Angela Rebecca Buege

Angela Buege, age 53, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at her home.

No services are planned at this time.

Angela was born May 29, 1967 in Tazewell, Tennessee the daughter of Marsillus and Donna (Chesney) Rogers. Her hobbies were reading, spending time with family and friends, hunting and of course, vacations in Hawaii.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Kelly Buege and brother, Joseph Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Breast Cancer Foundation.

