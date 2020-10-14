Angela M. “Angie” Troia

MADISON – Angela M. “Angie” Troia, age 66, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on July 5, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of Llewellyn and Ann (Troia) Fanton.

Angie graduated from Oregon High School in 1972 and worked for the State of Wisconsin. She enjoyed baking- especially brownies and making crafts. Angie was a collector of angels and adored Bettie Boop. She loved being around people and treasured the time spent with family and friends.

Angie is survived by her son, Donald J. Ruland; mother, Ann; five sisters, Debra Fanton, Nancy (Travis) Ness, Beverly Coats, Mary (Stuart) Bontrager and Linda Fanton; and brother, Lou Marciano.

She was preceded in death by father, Llewellyn; and grandmother, Mary Troia.

Memorials may be gifted in Angie’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

