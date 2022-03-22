Andy Withee

Ridgeway – Andrew Withee, Jr., age 80, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Lancaster Health Services with his sister, Betty, by his side. Andy was born on September 10, 1941 in Crawford County to Andrew and Elsie (Speth) Withee.

Andy lived most of his life in Ridgeway and worked different jobs, including working for the Village. He also mowed lawns for many residents. He served on the Ridgeway Fire Dept. and was always ready to lend a helping hand to everyone. He loved the Labor Day Parade in Ridgeway and could always be found riding on a float or driving his tractor. Andy loved tractors and rode long distances to see friends and visit the sick. His kind spirit and huge heart drew people to him. He enjoyed worship services at the Methodist Church and the fellowship following. He spent several years at the Cornerstone Foundation and had many friends there, especially Rick Starr. When Andy entered Bloomfield, he was pleased to be able to spend time with his sister, Betty. Andy enjoyed life and never let his disabilities hold him back.

Andy is survived by his sister Betty; special friend and guardian Carol Calhoun; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald and three sisters Yvonne Ihus, Bessie Walton and Alice Withee.

Andy was blessed to have so many caring people who helped him in his later years, especially the staff at Cornerstone and Bloomfield Nursing and Rehab Center. After Bloomfield closed, he was relocated to Lancaster Health Services. Andy could not adapt to the relocation. The kindness shown to Andy through all the years at Bloomfield and his short stay at Lancaster Health Services will not be forgotten.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Burial will be held in Eastside Cemetery in Ridgeway. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity in Andy’s name.

