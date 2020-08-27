Andrzej Kwit

Andrzej Kwit, age 72, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating.

Visitation will be held at the Conway Picha Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with procession to the church for Mass at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lyndon Station.