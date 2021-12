Andrija “Andy” Sabol

by Obituaries

Andrija “Andy” Sabol Sr., age 70 of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 with his family by his side.

Andy was born December 7, 1951 in Dobrovic, Croatia, the son of Josip and Jelka (Boljkovac) Sabol. Andy immigrated to the United States after being united in marriage with his loving wife on May 1, 1976 in Osijek, Croatia. Together they settled in the Wisconsin Dells area and began their family. Andy developed many trades and skills over the years with a focus on construction and carpentry. Andy could build it all, fix it all, or find someone that could and took great pride in his work. In later years, Andy was a card dealer at Ho Chunk Casino and remained passionate about his card games, always willing to give his “winning” advice.

To know Andy was to know his family and heritage. His pride for the Croatian culture was passed down to his children and grandchildren. His love for both will always be with him.

If you ever had the privilege of eating Andy’s cooking, you know the amazing cook he was! He took great pride in his chicken and pig roasts and passed on his famous family recipe to the Delton Fire Department. The department will continue this tradition in honor of Andy, although it will not be the same without his direction.

Andy is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Marija; sons, Josip (Amanda) and Andrija; daughter Andreja (Justin) Tessman; brother, Slavko and grandchildren, Izabella, Zoi and Nolan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends around the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Slavica.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Churchon Monday, January 3, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00.

