Andries Woudenberg

Andries “Andy” Woudenberg, 84 of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at his home.

Andy was born in Amsterdam, Holland on October 16, 1937, to Andries and Marie (Beers) Woudenberg. Part of his childhood was spent under Nazi occupation until Holland was liberated.

After his schooling, he joined the Dutch Merchant Marines, traveling the seas to many different ports all over the world for 12 years. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1972 and became a naturalized citizen in 1979. He settled in Stoughton, WI but moved to Sun Prairie in 1980. He

held many different jobs, but later decided to start his own business, Dutch Touch Cleaning Service, doing window and janitorial cleaning, which he did until his retirement. Andy married Marilyn (Weishoff) on June 21, 1985, together they lived in Sun Prairie for 40 years, before moving to the Fort Atkinson area in May of this year.

Andy was a fun loving, kind, generous man, he loved life, loved his family, his numerous pets, and he made friends wherever he went. He loved fishing, gambling, and playing cards at his favorite hangout, the Sun Prairie VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his sons, Andy (Jan), of Madison, Danny (Susan), of Renfrew, Scotland and daughter Nancy of Amsterdam, Holland; his step sons, Brian (Lori) Weishoff of Rawlins, Wyoming, Barth Weishoff of Fort Atkinson; his sister, Jopie Ten Bosch of Landsmeer, Holland; his brothers-in-law, Casper Bronkhorst of Amsterdam, Holland; Dennis Landsee of Lowell, James Landsee of Milwaukee; his grandchildren, Melonie Visser of Amsterdam, Holland, Travis Woudenberg of Madison, Angie Marr of Monona, Trey (Savana Flynn) Weishoff of Sun Prairie, Cameron (Kyliah Ferris) Weishoff of Greeley,Colorado; sisters-in-law, Jean Shriver Brisky of Columbus, Sherri Landsee and Patty Landsee, both of Lowell and his step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother in law, Edward and Edna Landsee; his sister, Mein Bronkhorst; his brothers-in-law; Bob Ten Bosch, Ronald Shriver, and Douglas Brisky and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Landsee, Susan Landsee.

There will be a celebration of life gathering, with family and friends for Andy at a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to Rainbow Hospice for all the caring help of the nurses and aides that helped care for Andy in his final weeks, and his doctors that did the very best they could for him.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

